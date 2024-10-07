Hudson Therapeutics, a leading innovator in therapeutic solutions and a US subsidiary of Shaperon, announced that Shaperon and Hudson Therapeutics will participate in five major international conferences this fall. With a strategic focus on securing global licensing partnerships, Shaperon and Hudson Therapeutics will actively promote its innovative clinical programs addressing significant unmet needs in atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, an orphan indication for human and animal health.

Hudson Therapeutics and Shaperon will engage in the following events:

Animal Health, Nutrition and Technology Innovation Asia 2024 October 7 8, 2024 Tokyo, Japan

Bio Japan Regenerative Medicine Japan HealthTech Japan October 9 11, 2024 Tokyo, Japan

Pharm Partnering Summit October 16 17, 2024 Boston, MA USA

Bio Europe November 4 6, 2024 Stockholm Sweden

8th Dermatology Drug Development Summit Number 12, 14, 2024

"At these key conferences, we aim to take a leading role in advancing our innovative therapeutic solutions, not just for humans but for veterinary medicine as well," said Dr. Seung-Yong Seong, CEO of Shaperon. "By actively engaging with potential global partners, we intend to accelerate the commercialization and global distribution of our programs targeting idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, alopecia areata, and atopic dermatitis, addressing clinical unmet needs in these areas."

Ms. Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics, reinforced this initiative: "These conferences offer invaluable opportunities to drive strategic collaborations. We are actively seeking partnerships to help us bring our NanoMab-based therapies to market globally, enhancing treatment options for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases in humans and companion animals."

Hudson Therapeutics and Shaperon are committed to positioning themselves at the forefront of innovation by actively pursuing global licensing strategies and building strong early-stage collaborations. This initiative-taking approach ensures their leadership in the rapidly growing autoimmune and inflammatory disease sectors

According to The DATA Bridge Market Research, the global market for Alopecia Areata Treatment is projected to grow from $9.58 billion in 2024 to $17.93 billion by 2031, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.93%.

Hudson Therapeutics invites interested parties to discuss partnership opportunities during the upcoming events.

ABOUT SHAPERON

Shaperon is a clinical stage biotech company developing novel inflammasome inhibitors. Its unique mechanism of action of GPCR19-P2X7 modulation suppresses a broad spectrum of inflammatory cytokines including IL-1ß, IL-18, IL-6, and TNF-a by controlling both priming and activation phase of inflammasome, whereas conventional approaches are designed to suppress only the activation phase. With this unique and novel modality which is best suited to address complex immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, Shaperon is currently developing multiple clinical programs in atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, alzheimer's disease, and COVID 19 pneumonia in addition to pre-clinical pipeline assets, focused in MASH and obesity therapeutic areas.

ABOUT Hudson Therapeutics

Hudson Therapeutics, a US subsidiary of Shaperon was founded and incorporated in the US in 2023 to lead global clinical trials, investor relations, commercial strategy, and business development of assets from Shaperon. Hudson also plans to develop Shaperon's early-stage assets in the future.

