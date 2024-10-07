







TOKYO, Oct 7, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, announced that it enabled Google Pay for its customers on September 6, 2024. Android smartphone users can now use Google Pay in stores where JCB Contactless is accepted, by adding their credit/debit cards issued by the JCB Group in Japan to Google Pay. To use Google Pay, you will need to download the Google Wallet app and add your JCB Card.JCB plans to extend this support to other JCB brand card issuers both in Japan and other markets.Google Pay is a contactless mobile payment service for Android smartphones. By adding your credit card or other payment methods, you can make payments with your smartphone. With built-in authentication, transaction encryption, and fraud protection, Google Pay helps keep your money and personal information safe. For more information on Google Pay, visit here. https://pay.google.com/intl/en_us/about/JCB Contactless is a payment method that enables secure, simple and fast payments. You can use your JCB Contactless card or smartphone with your JCB Card being added to a mobile wallet, at various stores and for services, including Transit, by simply tapping it on the reader.*For information on which Android OS version supports Google Wallet, visit here.https://support.google.com/wallet/answer/12059326?hl=en&sjid=17349787121125972311-AP*Android, Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactKosuke OchiaiCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.