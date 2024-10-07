Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TVkey Cloud enables DishTV India to revolutionize access to secure content

through India's first direct-to-TV solution on satellite, available on Samsung Connected TVs Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - 7 October, 2024 - NAGRA VISION , the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced it is expanding its collaboration with DishTV India Limited (DishTV), a leading content distribution company with presence in direct-to-home (DTH) television and OTT platforms, to launch an innovative Direct-to-TV service using TVKey Cloud by NAGRAVISION and Samsung. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as DishTV becomes the first DTH operator in India to offer secure content on Samsung Connected TVs without the need for a set-top box. DishTV was looking to reduce the cost of new customer acquisition while meeting the government endeavour to integrate DTH tuners in every TV by 2025. The introduction of the TVKey Cloud solution addresses this dynamic by eliminating the need for set-top boxes and providing a streamlined, secure experience for users. Further, the unique-on-chip security of TVKey Cloud allows DishTV to deliver a solution that ensures the highest level of content protection while at the same time having the DishTV brand front and center on Samsung TVs. "With the launch of TVKey Cloud, DishTV is setting a new standard in the Indian DTH market, offering our customers a seamless, secure, and convenient viewing experience directly on their Samsung Connected TVs," said Manoj Dobhal, CEO & Executive Director at DishTV India Limited. "This solution aligns perfectly with our long-term vision and the evolving preferences of our consumers for integrated, clutter-free entertainment, while allowing us to benefit from industry-leading content security and reduced total cost of ownership." "Our collaboration with DishTV enables them to transform how they deliver secure, high-quality content directly to subscribers' TVs," said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President and CMO at NAGRAVISION. "This launch demonstrates our commitment to both the Indian market and our continued investment in innovation to all segments of the media and entertainment industry. By aligning with DishTV's strategic goals, our solution offers consumers unparalleled access to premium, immersive content without needing additional hardware." DishTV is a leading content distribution company in India. They deliver entertainment on any screen, anywhere, anytime with a 360-degree ecosystem which includes content services, devices, OEM partnerships, muti-technology delivery platforms and distribution channels. They plan to expand this new service to other TV manufacturers, increasing the addressable market and further enhancing its offerings to meet evolving consumer needs. With its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, DishTV continues to lead the industry by delivering high-quality entertainment experiences. The DishTV team inaugurated and demonstrated the new offering at IBC 2024 with Mr Manoj Dobhal, CEO & Executive Director, Mr VK Gupta, CTO, Mr Sunil Kumar, Corporate Head, Product Engineering and Mr Ravi Puri, Corporate Head, Broadcast Engineering in attendance with NAGRAVISION executives Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President & CMO, Stéphane Le Dreau, SVP, Global Products & Partnerships and Yew Weng Soo, VP Sales, APAC. For more information about TVkey Cloud, visit: https://nagra.vision/security-solutions/direct-to-tv/tvkey-cloud/ About NAGRAVISION NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers, and operators worldwide to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turn-key D2C solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information visit www.nagra.vision

About Dish TV India Limited DishTV India Limited is India's leading content distribution Company with a strong presence in both direct-to-home (DTH) television and OTT space. The Company has multiple individual brands like Dish TV and d2h (DTH Brands), and Watcho (OTT aggregation platform) and a 360-degree ecosystem that includes content services, devices, and OEM partnerships. The DishTV India platform enables subscribers to access the best of content available through multiple delivery platforms on any screen, anywhere, anytime. The Company has on its platform more than 582 channels & services along with 21 popular OTT Apps. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 2,500 distributors & around 150,000 dealers that span across 9,500 towns in the country. Dish TV India Limited is connected with its pan-India customer base through call-centres that are spread across 14 cities and are equipped to handle customer queries 24X7 in 12 different languages. For more information on the Company, please visit www.dishd2h.com Media contacts Christina Anderson

Senior Director, Communications

Kudelski Group

+41 792 322 964

christina.anderson@nagra.com

Hirdesh Agarwal

Dish TV India Limited

hirdesh.agarwal@dishd2h.com



