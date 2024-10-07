TotalEnergies SE, the French energy giant, is contemplating a strategic move into the copper trading market, signaling a significant expansion of its business portfolio. This potential venture, revealed during a private conference in London, is driven by the surging demand for copper in the renewable energy sector and electric vehicle production. The company's interest in diversifying its operations beyond its traditional focus on oil products, gas, electricity, and alternative energies reflects a broader industry trend of adapting to evolving energy markets. This strategic shift has not gone unnoticed by investors, with TotalEnergies' stock showing resilience in recent market fluctuations.

Attractive Dividends Amidst Market Challenges

Despite a slight dip in share price on October 4th, TotalEnergies has demonstrated strong performance, with a notable 4.27% increase over the past month. The company's ability to maintain stability in a volatile energy sector is further underscored by its planned dividend of $3.491 per share for the 2024 fiscal year, offering an impressive 5.21% yield. This combination of strategic expansion and robust dividend policies continues to attract investors, positioning TotalEnergies as a formidable player in the evolving energy landscape.

