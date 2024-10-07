Vaisala Group: Inside information: Changes in the Vaisala Leadership Team

Vaisala Corporation

Inside information

October 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)

Inside information: Changes in the Vaisala Leadership Team

Vaisala announces changes in its leadership team to continue its strategy execution and growth as a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. The changes are valid as of January 2025.

Jarkko Sairanen, currently EVP Weather and Environment, has been appointed to lead the Industrial Measurements business area. After over a decade of successfully leading and significantly expanding the Industrial Measurements business, Sampsa Lahtinen, EVP Industrial Measurements, has decided to retire after this year.

The business leadership for Vaisala's Weather and Environment business area will be divided between Anne Jalkala and Samuli Hänninen. Anne Jalkala, currently Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, has been appointed to lead the Weather, Energy and Environment business, which is the global leader in meteorology, aviation and roads winter maintenance and driving growth in renewable energy. To drive the strategic priority of building recurring revenue in data, Samuli Hänninen joins the Vaisala Leadership Team and continues to lead the Xweather business.

Vaisala's financial reporting structure remains unchanged and is based on its two reporting segments Industrial Measurements and Weather and Environment. The Weather and Environment segment consists of the Weather, Energy and Environment business and the Xweather business.

Kai Öistämö, Vaisala's President and CEO, comments on the changes:

"Sampsa Lahtinen has been instrumental in growing our Industrial Measurements business, which has more than tripled in size under his leadership. I want to give my warmest thanks to Sampsa for this great contribution and wish him all the best for the next chapters in life. Moreover, I am excited to see Jarkko Sairanen and Anne Jalkala take on their new roles, and welcome Samuli Hänninen to the Leadership Team. I look forward to continuing the growth of Vaisala together with the team and all our employees."

As of January 2025, the Vaisala Leadership Team consists of:

Kai Öistämö, President and CEO

Girish Agarwal, Chief Digital and Information Officer

Samuli Hänninen, EVP, Xweather

Anne Jalkala, EVP, Weather, Energy and Environment

Timo Leskinen, EVP, HR

Heli Lindfors, Chief Financial Officer

Vesa Pylvänäinen, EVP, Operations

Jarkko Sairanen, EVP, Industrial Measurements

Katriina Vainio, EVP, Group General Counsel





More information

For media:

Nina Eklund, Vice President, Communications and Brand

+358 40 6691 999

comms@vaisala.com

For investors:

Paula Liimatta, Head of Investor Relations

+358 9 8949 2020

ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com