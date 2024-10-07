Waaree has showcased an n-type dual-glass photovoltaic panel with a power conversion efficiency of up to 23. 5%. From pv magazine India At REI India 2024, Waaree showcased new n-type heterojunction dual-glass photovoltaic modules for large-scale solar projects. The new products have an output of 730 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23. 5%. The bifaciality factor is reportedly over 85%. The annual power degradation is indicated at 0. 3%. Waaree offers 12 years of product warranty and 30 years of performance warranty for the module. Waaree has also showcased its G12R TOPCon bifacial module ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2024 pv magazine