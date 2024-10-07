Waaree has showcased an n-type dual-glass photovoltaic panel with a power conversion efficiency of up to 23. 5%. From pv magazine India At REI India 2024, Waaree showcased new n-type heterojunction dual-glass photovoltaic modules for large-scale solar projects. The new products have an output of 730 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23. 5%. The bifaciality factor is reportedly over 85%. The annual power degradation is indicated at 0. 3%. Waaree offers 12 years of product warranty and 30 years of performance warranty for the module. Waaree has also showcased its G12R TOPCon bifacial module ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...