The Chinese solar panel manufacturer filed patent complaints against Runergy and Adani Green Energy. From pv magazine USA China-based solar module manufacturer Trina Solar has filed a complaint with the U. S. International Trade Commission (ITC), alleging that Runergy and Adani Green Energy improperly imported and sold projects that infringe on its patents for TOPCon solar cells. Trina's complaint requests that the ITC issue a limited exclusion order and cease-and-desist orders against Runergy and Adani to bar the importation into the United States of certain solar cells, modules, panels, components ...

