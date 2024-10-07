Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
Aktie mit Joker-Assets: Der Schlüssel zur Lösung des globalen Kupfermangels
07.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
Bisichi Plc - Directorate Change

Bisichi Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

7 October 2024

Bisichi PLC

Appointment of Non-executive Director

Bisichi PLC ("Bisichi") is pleased to announce that the Rt Hon Stephen Crabb has been appointed to its Board as a Non-executive Director. The appointment will take effect from 1st November 2024.

Stephen served as a Member of Parliament from 2005 to 2024. During his political career Stephen held various leadership roles in Parliament including Secretary of State for Wales and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Stephen has degrees from London Business School (MBA, 2004) & Bristol University. From 1998-2002 he was Policy Manager at London Chamber of Commerce.

Andrew Heller, Chairman & Managing Director, said: "During his many years working for Parliament and Government, Stephen has worked on some of the most difficult policy challenges facing the country. His expertise in policy, advocacy and communications as well as his proven ability to work in complex settings and deliver results makes him an excellent addition to the Board. Stephen's knowledge and experience will bring a new perspective to the Group's strategy of growing the company's existing and future spread of business interests and investments. We are delighted to welcome Stephen to Bisichi."

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of Listing Rule 6.4.8.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Director and Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

END


