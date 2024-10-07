Kojamo Oyj: Insider Information: Kojamo's CEO Jani Nieminen resigns

Insider Information: Kojamo's CEO Jani Nieminen resigns

HELSINKI, Oct. 7, 2024

Kojamo plc Insider Information, 7 October 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kojamo plc and CEO Jani Nieminen have mutually agreed that Nieminen will step down from his position. Nieminen assumed his role as Kojamo's CEO in 2011. The Board of Directors has appointed the company's CFO and Deputy CEO, Erik Hjelt, as Kojamo's interim CEO. Hjelt will assume the role immediately. Since 2015, Hjelt has served as Kojamo's CFO, in which role he will continue alongside his new responsibilities as interim CEO.

The Board of Directors has initiated the search process for a new CEO.

"Under Nieminen's leadership, Kojamo has grown into Finland's largest private residential investment company, with a focus on the country's major growth centres. Kojamo has made determined investments in new developments, the conversion of properties for residential use, the acquisition of ready-made residential assets, as well as digital development and services. I would like to thank Nieminen for his dedicated work, with one of the major milestones being the successful listing of Kojamo on the stock exchange in 2018. The company has significantly increased its efficiency, and its financial position is strong," says Mikael Aro, Chairman of the Board of Kojamo plc.

"As noted in Kojamo's half-year report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2024, the goal is to maintain the company's strong financial position and adapt its operations to the challenges posed by uncertainty in the real estate market and higher interest rates. We expect the new CEO to bring a long-term strategic approach, suited to Kojamo's overall situation," Aro concludes.

"The journey has been inspiring and bold, also requiring reaction to changing circumstances. I got to be part of building the company's complete renewal and focus on commercial operations. We have changed the rental market with our service-focused Lumo brand that combines apartments, common areas as well as physical and digital services. As a listed company, following robust growth the real estate investment firm Kojamo reacted successfully to the changing operating environment and now continues its strong journey. I want to give my warmest thanks to the company and Kojamo colleagues for the past years," says Jani Nieminen.

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/

