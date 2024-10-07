LTL Multifamily II B.V. ("LTL Multifamily II" or "the Issuer"), a US-based real estate investment specialist, will have a series of fixed income investor meetings in Vienna, Zurich, London, Hong Kong and Singapore with qualified investors ("Qualified Investors"), commencing on 7 October 2024.

An offering of the USD-denominated Reg S fixed rate notes (the "Notes"), with a specified denomination of USD200,000 each (the "Offering"), will follow, subject to market conditions and investor interest. The Notes are expected not to be rated. The Issuer intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to finance its Class A Core US Multifamily (Apartment) Assets. FCA ICMA stabilization applies.

Forrest Corral, Chief Investment Officer at LTL Multifamily II, commented:

"This Offering demonstrates our confidence in both the current market conditions and our ability to deliver attractive opportunities to the investment community.

We are seeing a long-term demand for rental housing in the US, driven by the chronic shortage of housing due to high costs and regulatory challenges for homebuilders and sustained demand from Millennial and Gen Z household formation. As we are at the beginning of a new real estate cycle, this represents the best time to invest in Multifamily Assets in a decade.

Having successfully acquired and managed over USD 3.6 billion in assets since 2010, our team at LTL has the right experience to capitalize on this opportunity for investors. We are pleased to start our roadshow today, and we look forward to welcoming our non-US investors as we continue to deliver on our ambitious targets for the US Multifamily market."

Full version of the press release is available on: https://ltlfund.com/press/

For more information on LTL Multifamily II, B.V. and LTL Multifamily II, LLC, visit www.ltlfund.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241006187228/en/

Contacts:

Further enquiries

LTL Investments

Jeffrey Silverman

jeff@ltlmultifamily2.com

Instinctif Partners (Financial PR)

Galyna Kulachek

LTL@instinctif.com