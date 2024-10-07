

07/10/2024

Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Group's CEO, Vitaly Nesis, has been appointed as a member of the Foreign Investors' Council (FIC) in Kazakhstan chaired by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. FIC was established in 1998 to promote direct dialogue between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and foreign investors, with the aim of efficiently addressing key issues related to investment activities and improving the country's investment climate. Members of the Council are selected from representatives of Kazakhstan Government, and foreign businesses which have invested more than US$ 500 million in the country's economy in case of mining and oil&gas companies, and US$ 125 million in case of companies from other sectors. "I am proud Mr Nesis now represents Solidcore in the Kazakhstan's Foreign Investors' Council", said Omar Bahram, Chair of the Company's Board of Directors. "Our strategy implies significant and continuous investment in the country and we are looking forward to our cooperation with authorities and foreign companies in order to contribute to further improvement of the investment climate and economic growth of Kazakhstan". Enquiries Investor Relations Media Evgeny Monakhov Alikhan Bissengali +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

