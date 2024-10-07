Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
07.10.2024 08:53 Uhr
VERSITY: Hassan F. Beidas, Advisor to the Kuwaiti Royal Family, Joins Versity

Following the strategic acquisition of INEUF.com, the largest marketplace dedicated to new real estate in France, Versity SA , a company listed on Euronext Access+ (MLVSY/FR0014003I41) and specialized in 3D and Web3 solutions for the real estate sector, announces the appointment of Mr. Hassan F. Beidas as an advisor, directly representing His Excellency Sheikh Duaij Jaber Ali Al Sabah, a member of the Kuwaiti royal family.

Hassan F. Beidas: A Key Expertise to Drive Versity's International Expansion

For over 12 years, Mr. Hassan F. Beidas has advised members of the Kuwaiti royal family, overseeing global financial investments. As the General Manager of the Arab Office for Commerce and Real Estate, he has acquired unparalleled expertise in real estate and finance in the Middle East, optimizing investment strategies across various asset classes.

A Strategic Synergy with INEUF.com for Accelerated Growth

The acquisition of INEUF.com, which lists more than 4,000 real estate projects and 120,000 properties across France, strengthens Versity's position in the new real estate sector. With a network of 320 sales advisors across 80 departments, the platform provides unique expertise in the French market, supported by AI-powered customer relationship management tools.

The appointment of Mr. Beidas and the collaboration with His Excellency Sheikh Duaij Jaber Ali Al Sabah pave the way for strategic partnerships in the Gulf region, positioning Versity as a key player in digital real estate and Web3 technologies on the international stage.

Frédéric Ibanez, President of Versity SA, stated:

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Hassan F. Beidas to our team. His international expertise and influential investor network will help us strengthen our global growth ambitions. I would like to extend my warm regards and sincere thanks to His Excellency Sheikh Duaij Jaber Ali Al Sabah for his unwavering support. This collaboration represents a major opportunity for Versity."

About Versity SA

Listed on Euronext Access, Versity SA develops innovative digital solutions for the real estate sector. Through the integration of 3D and Web3 technologies, Versity offers immersive experiences that transform interactions within the real estate market.

About INEUF.com

Ineuf.com is the largest marketplace dedicated to new real estate in France, with a portfolio of over 4,000 projects and 120,000 properties. With a network of 320 advisors, the company is a market leader in the sale of new properties and real estate investments.

For more information, please contact:

Press Service - Versity SA
presse@versity.io

