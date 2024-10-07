Researchers have conducted a techno-economic analysis to investigate the feasibility of a 10 MW-80 MWh liquid air energy storage system in the Chinese electricity market. Their assessment showed that a significant level of price volatility is currently a crucial factor for the commercial maturity of this storage technology. Researchers at the Sichuan Normal University in China have introduced a real options-based framework to evaluate the investment in large-scale liquid air energy storage (LAES). Their work builds on previous research, in which they presented a LAES system that stores electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...