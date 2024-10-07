Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 09:24 Uhr
102 Leser
Sinch AB: Sinch Honored with Frost & Sullivan's Enlightened Growth Leadership Award

Recognized for Commitment to Making the World a Better Place Through Innovative Growth, Customer Value, and Sustainable Business Practices

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) - (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition by the Frost & Sullivan Institute. This prestigious award celebrates Sinch as a Company of Action, for demonstrating best practices in its growth journey, while aligning with Frost and Sullivan's "innovation to zero" initiative, which focuses on addressing global challenges through sustainable and responsible business practices.

In addition to its sustainability efforts, Sinch was recognized for its technology leadership, leveraging innovations like its cloud-based infrastructure for scalability and cost efficiency, and its API-first approach for rapid integration and customization. AI capabilities are embedded across Sinch's entire portfolio, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency, further solidifying its position as a leader in communication technology. The award acknowledges companies that drive significant economic impact and drive transformation, with Sinch advancing toward a future where environmental responsibility and business success are seamlessly aligned.

Sinch was specifically recognized for its dedication to the Science Based Targets initiative aimed at meeting the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C goal. The company proactively assesses the environmental impact of its products and emphasizes responsible business practices that minimize waste and pollution.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and our dedication to our employees, partners and customers," shared Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer at Sinch. "This award reflects our focus on enhancing the customer experience by fostering a culture of responsibility, excellence, and forward-thinking. It also serves as a reminder of our ongoing commitment to reducing our environmental impact, fostering inclusive workplaces, and upholding the highest standards of ethical business practices with our customers and partners," added Bean.

Sinch believes in the power of communication as a force for good and recognizes its responsibility to lead by example, especially as it powers billions of engagements each year. The company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives are closely aligned with its core values, ensuring that its innovations and strategies not only connect people but also contribute to a sustainable and equitable future.

For further information, please contact:
Janet Lennon, Director of Global Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-honored-with-frost--sullivans-enlightened-growth-leadership-award-302268634.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
