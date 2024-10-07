Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2024 09:58 Uhr
First North Denmark: Brain+A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Brain+A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 8 October 2024. New shares are issued due to
warrant exercise (TO4) and directed issue. 



ISIN:               DK0061670205   
----------------------------------------------------
Name:               Brain+      
----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before changes: 171,501,141 shares
----------------------------------------------------
Change (exercise of TO4):     38,522,165 shares 
----------------------------------------------------
Change (directed issue):     2,517,179 shares 
----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after changes:  212,540,485 shares
----------------------------------------------------
Exercise/subscription price:   DKK 0.08     
----------------------------------------------------
Face value:            DKK 0.1      
----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:           BRAINP      
----------------------------------------------------
Short name:            235014      
----------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
