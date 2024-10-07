First North Denmark: Brain+A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Brain+A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 October 2024. New shares are issued due to warrant exercise (TO4) and directed issue. ISIN: DK0061670205 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: Brain+ ---------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before changes: 171,501,141 shares ---------------------------------------------------- Change (exercise of TO4): 38,522,165 shares ---------------------------------------------------- Change (directed issue): 2,517,179 shares ---------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 212,540,485 shares ---------------------------------------------------- Exercise/subscription price: DKK 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: BRAINP ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: 235014 ---------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG