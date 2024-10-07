EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
wienerberger enhances portfolio for water solutions in Northern Europe
Vienna, October 07, 2024 - wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces two successful acquisitions in Northern Europe: a majority stake in Slatek OY, a key player in smart automation solutions for water utilities in Finland, and the complete takeover of Tekken AS, a leading supplier of pumping stations, prefabricated PE products and related services in Norway. These companies will add roughly € 10 million in revenue to wienerberger's business.
Value-accretive acquisitions strengthen the portfolio
Slatek is a family-owned company headquartered in Oulu, Northern Finland, and is positioned as a reliable high-end provider for smart automation solutions with a strong reputation in the industry. Since the 1980s, Slatek has provided operational automation solutions for water utilities in Finland, within both water and sewage. Its full-service automation project deliveries for water utilities comprise amongst others: design, electric engineering, cabinet assembly, software programming as well as modernization and testing of solutions for new installations such as treatment plants, booster and pumping stations. The acquisition of Slatek will significantly strengthen wienerberger's foothold in the attractive segment for public water management in Finland, and - due to its complementary portfolio - unlock cross-selling synergies with wienerberger's platform for smart solutions.
Through the acquisition of Tekken, wienerberger further develops and expands its position in the segment for pumping station solutions in Norway. The company is active in the field of prefabricated as well as custom-built pumping stations, prefabricated water assets made of PE (chambers, sludge separators, tank solutions) and service. This portfolio addition provides strategic synergies by enabling wienerberger's ambition to grow its footprint as a solution provider in the water infrastructure segment. Furthermore, Tekken's offering is highly complementary to wienerberger's existing business with pumping stations, which the company entered through the acquisition of QPS in 2022. Bringing two strong teams together will facilitate accelerated growth and enhanced service levels for customers.
