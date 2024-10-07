Anzeige
07.10.2024 10:02 Uhr
Crazy Pita Corp Officially Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Scale Its 3 Brands Nationally

Crazy Pita Corp Launches National Crowdfunding Campaign to Expand Its Three Renowned Brands Across the U.S., Offering Investors an Exciting Growth Opportunity

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Crazy Pita Corp, a leader in the fast-casual dining industry, has officially launched a Crowdfunding Campaign to scale the business Nationally, With a multi-brand portfolio that includes Crazy Pita, Chicken Genius, and Salad Madness, the company is poised to take these concepts nationwide. These three brands offer unique, fresh options in the fast-casual space and are already recognized by consumers as go-to spots for healthy, high-quality meals. Crazy Pita Corp was recently recognized as one of the top 100 fast-casual restaurants in the U.S.

Crazy Pita Corp

Crazy Pita Corp

The company will host investor events in key markets across the country connecting with potential investors and local restauranteurs who are eager to join Crazy Pita Corp in its next chapter of growth. Investors are particularly excited about the company's diversified portfolio, Crazy Pita Corp's crowdfunding link is here, to view the Investment Deck please click the link below.

www.crazypitainvestments.com

"Our expansion is built on years of operational excellence, and we are excited to bring these fresh concepts to new markets," said Mehdi Zarhloul, CEO and Founder of Crazy Pita Corp. "Our three brands offer something for everyone, and we're confident that investors and consumers alike will embrace what we have to offer."

Check out our YouTube Video with Mehdi Zahrloul >>>>>>> HERE

Crazy Pita Corp is concurrently running a Regulation D 506 (b) alongside the Reg CF "Crowdfund" for Accredited Investors. Please click the link to View our Investor Deck and Crowdfunding Offer. Review the Deck Here

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Crazy Pita Corp undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

Eden Miller
Director of Investment Relations
eden@crazypita.com
702-466-2574

SOURCE: Crazy Pita Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
