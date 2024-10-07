In its latest monthly column for pv magazine, IEA PVPS provides a comprehensive overview of the recently released fourth edition of the "Best Practices Handbook for the Collection and Use of Solar Resource Data". The 530-page handbook, developed by IEA PVPS Task 16 in collaboration with NREL, elaborates on methods and models for accurately collecting solar data to plan and operate energy projects effectively. As solar energy systems developments and investments continue to grow, the need for accurate and reliable data becomes of vital importance for any kind of solar application. The International ...

