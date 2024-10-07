Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie eine der besten Rohstoffanlagen für 2024 sein könnte...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BuildingMinds GmbH: Transforming Real Estate: Deka Immobilien and BuildingMinds Join Forces to Create Centralized ESG Data Hub for Carbon Reduction

BERLIN, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Immobilien is implementing a central ESG data platform for its entire global real estate portfolio with BuildingMinds, the GRI winner of Proptech of the Year 2024. In the future, all stakeholders, from property and asset management to portfolio management, will be able to make data-driven decisions in real-time concerning the buildings and their CO2 emissions. At the same time, the created database will become the central supplier for Deka Immobilien's ESG reporting activities.

BuildingMinds Logo

The BuildingMinds platform is intended to serve as a control instrument, primarily for reducing the CO2 emissions of existing buildings.

A good, reliable database is the starting point for a well-founded reduction of CO2 emissions. BuildingMinds supports Deka Immobilien by providing structured data collection methods for energy and media consumption that meet the demands of a global real estate portfolio with varying requirements in individual countries and across different types of building usage. In addition, ESG-relevant documents such as energy certificates, green building certificates, and other expert opinions can be linked to each building. Enriched by a data quality assurance process, including a digitized, comprehensible filling of any data gaps, the platform becomes the "single-source-of-truth" for planning and reporting systems at Deka Immobilien.

The acquired database will become a central component in creating transparency around Deka Immobilien's actions and the foundation for meeting European ESG reporting requirements. The BuildingMinds platform is integrated into Deka Immobilien's reporting processes and also supports evaluations regarding the taxonomy conformity of the portfolio.

In the active asset management of the properties, the platform is used as an optimization tool. In the future, property, asset, and portfolio managers should be able to validate planning decisions based on real-time data. Benchmarks for energy and CO2 emissions can be used to analyze individual assets and entire portfolios. Targeted action plans can be evaluated in terms of their impact on energy, CO2 emissions, investment, and operating costs, allowing the path to achieving climate goals to be aligned with the fiduciary responsibility towards investors.

About BuildingMinds

Founded in 2018 and fully funded by the Schindler Group, BuildingMinds is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for the real estate industry, offering a comprehensive, data-driven platform for improving building performance. Using innovative technologies and analytics, BuildingMinds enables property owners and managers to efficiently monitor, assess, and optimize their portfolios and assets. This supports the development of a more sustainable and data-driven transformation in the real estate industry.

International Press Enquiries:
Peter Panayi
Head of Go-To-Market & Global Communicaions
+44 7929108812
uk@buildingminds.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523442/BuildingMinds_GmbH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transforming-real-estate-deka-immobilien-and-buildingminds-join-forces-to-create-centralized-esg-data-hub-for-carbon-reduction-302267841.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.