Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie eine der besten Rohstoffanlagen für 2024 sein könnte...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Racing Legend Jacques Villeneuve Engages CYPFER to Embolden Cybersecurity & Digital Resilience

Villeneuve Looks to Be a Living Demonstration of Futurizing Racing Brands and The Business of Motorsports

MIAMI, LONDON and TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacques Villeneuve, former Formula 1 World Champion and current F4 team owner, announced today the strategic partnership with Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, as Chief Cyber Intelligence Advisor for Villeneuve's racing teams.

"The integration of advanced technology in motorsports demands equally advanced cybersecurity measures," says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. "With Jacques Villeneuve's teams pushing the limits of innovation, we are dedicated to protecting their digital infrastructure, ensuring data integrity, and maintaining competitive advantage," states Tobok.

The motorsports industry is increasingly reliant on digital technology, from car telemetry to race strategy simulations. According to a report by Cybersecurity Ventures, the cybercrime epidemic is predicted to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, with the sports sector being a significant target due to its high-profile nature and valuable data.

"Racing at the highest levels requires not only physical and mechanical excellence but also digital security," says Jacques Villeneuve. "Partnering with CYPFER gives us the confidence that our sensitive data, from race strategies to telemetry, is secure from cyber threats. This collaboration is a crucial part of our commitment to our core mission: winning races and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in motorsports," concludes Villeneuve.

"Entering the world of motorsports with Jacques Villeneuve is an exciting milestone for CYPFER," shares Tobok. "Jacques' legacy in racing and his forward-thinking approach make him an ideal collaborator. We are ready to safeguard his teams' digital assets and contribute to their continued success," concludes Tobok.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER's core services include:

  • Ransomware Advisory
  • Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery
  • On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL. The company currently employs 140+ cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand across the globe and boast a workforce of 200 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2024.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/racing-legend-jacques-villeneuve-engages-cypfer-to-embolden-cybersecurity--digital-resilience-302268233.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.