Global leading IT company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), and German IT consulting company specializing in customized digital solutions-uniqbit AG recently entered a strategic partnership to foster innovation and business development across Germany and the wider European region.

The strategic partnership between FPT Software and uniqbit AG focuses on advancing digital transformation by developing innovative platforms for companies in the energy and retail sectors. This is expected to address the growing demand for digital solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability while allowing both sides to expand their market presence.

uniqbit offers customized digital platforms designed to meet unique business needs, with a track record in accompanying German industry giants. Leveraging uniqbit's industry expertise and robust local network in the energy and retail sectors, FPT Software will further expand existing operations in German and European markets while enhancing its service offerings in retail and energy industries. Meanwhile, uniqbit can also tap into FPT Software's extensive global network and technological capabilities to expand its solutions to a wider range of customers in these sectors.

Tran Van Dzung, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Software Europe said: "Retail and energy are among Germany's core sectors and also areas where FPT Software has extensive experience. With this partnership, we hope to combine our global expertise with uniqbit's local knowledge and specialized solutions to deliver impactful digital services across these industries and empower our clients to navigate their digital transformation."

"This formal partnership with FPT represents an opportunity for both companies to accelerate our growth and innovation efforts. Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to develop advanced digital platforms that deliver meaningful value to our clients and support long-term business objectives," shared Tom Weber, uniqbit AG's founder.

FPT entered the European market in 2008 and has since become a trusted partner in digital transformation, providing end-to-end services and innovative solutions to more than 150 European leading companies across industries, such as E.ON, Schaeffler, Viessmann, Covestro, Volvo, and Siemens. The company currently has a presence in nine countries, with recent office openings in Nuremberg, Germany, and Gothenburg, Sweden. To meet the increasing demand for digital solutions and services in this region, FPT aims to expand its workforce to 1,000 IT professionals, with 50% of roles being filled by local talent by 2030.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About uniqbit

uniqbit AG is a software consulting company based in Augsburg, Bavaria, Germany which focuses on retail, energy and the public sector. With 50+ employees, uniqbit is an IT frontrunner company which supports Germany's top companies in custom made IT projects. As an innovative technology consultancy implementation partner, uniqbit focuses on delivering customized digital solutions for clients across various industries. With a strong presence in the energy and retail sectors, uniqbit has built a reputation for providing tailored platforms that meet specific client needs, including for major clients like E.ON Energie Deutschland and REWE Digital.

Besides providing the highest level of quality for the customers, uniqbit has a very strong focus on developing local talents in collaboration with multiple universities and has been awarded the top company award three years in a row now. For more information, please visit https://uniqbit.de

