Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Centurion Wealth Team Members Named Top Financial Professionals by Northern Virginia Magazine

Five employees from Centurion have made the list for 2024.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Five members of the Centurion Wealth Management team have been recognized by Northern Virginia Magazine as Top Financial Professionals for 2024.





"Being recognized by Northern Virginia Magazine as a Top Financial Professional is a true honor. I'm grateful for my outstanding team, and for the support of our clients. I look forward to continuing our work together and building on this success in the year ahead." - Darren Colananni

This year's honorees include Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP®; Wendy Ann Payne, CDFA®, CEP®; Mark C. McKaig, CRPC®; Darren L. Colananni, CFP®, ChFC®, CIMA®, CPWA®; and Steven A. Eddy, CPA, CGMA. These professionals were recognized for their commitment to providing financial services and dedication to their clients.

Sterling, Wendy, and Mark have been honored for eight consecutive years, while Darren and Steve celebrate their second year of recognition. Darren continues to serve clients with dedication, and Steve leads the tax team with his extensive expertise.

Northern Virginia Magazine compiles its list based on input from financial professionals in the area, who are asked, "If you had a close friend or relative who needed financial planning advice and you could not handle the case yourself, to whom would you refer them?" This peer-driven recognition highlights the trust Centurion's team members have earned within the financial community.

To view the full list of honorees, including profiles of Centurion's team members, click here.

Centurion Wealth Management is honored to be recognized and remains focused on providing independent financial guidance. Our team specializes in serving independent women, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs, helping them work toward their financial goals with confidence.

