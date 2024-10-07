Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill, LLC Appliance Sponsors KB/Titan Racing Team NHRA Drag Racing

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Bear Grill Photo here.

NHRA CHAMPIONSHIP DRAG RACING





https://www.nhra.com/nhra

Bear Grill, LLC appliance Sponsors KB/Titan Racing Team NHRA Drag Racing

Cooking demonstrations at NHRA Racing: KBTitan.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktyrfOGBivs

At the US Nationals the Superbowl of Drag Racing in Indianapolis this past weekend we had live cooking on our 42" Bear Grill in the KB/Titan pit area. "Eric Latino - We generally cook for over 20 people each race weekend day what really impressed me was that the amount of cooking area really made it simple to cook for everyone at the same time. Also the control of temperature across the entire grill made it possible to cook everything very evenly." All three days we had different menu items that were shared by other race teams, invited guests and potential dealers/distributors"Eric Latino - Our Bear Grill is such an upgrade from what we used to use it makes it easy to take care of our race team and guests every race weekend. We have other teams coming to our pits to see what we are using". People were amazed at the quality of Bear Grills. Looks like we will have 6 sales direct to consumers and potentially 2 distributors and 1 dealer.

We will continue through the rest of the NHRA season to invite potential customers and dealers to come to the KB/Titan Pits to see our grill and eat some food they will continue to pass out postcards when I am not there. My next race attendance will be Sept 20 to 22 in Charlotte. I will be meeting with Jim Leoni owner of Gator Strong Services Myrtle Beach SC who is interested in becoming a distributor they are a full-service contractor in South & North Carolina.

Come see us at:

Barrett-Jackson hosts Southwest Chef Showdown in Scottsdale this fall | Phoenix New Times

Bear Grill, LLC appliance Sponsors for World Food Championships (Southwest Chef Showdown) Competition at Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show

Scottsdale, AZ - October 6 , 2024 - www.Bear-Gill.com, the leading innovator in outdoor grilling and kitchen equipment, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the World Food Championships (WFC) Southwest Chef Showdown competition at the prestigious Barrett-Jackson Phoenix show. This exciting event is set to take place during the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale from October 10-13, 2024.

The partnership marks a significant move for Bear-Grill.com as it aims to increase brand visibility and engage with outdoor cooking enthusiasts, BBQ lovers, and home decor aficionados on a grand stage. The Southwest Chef Showdown, renowned for bringing together top culinary talent from around the globe, is the perfect platform to showcase Bear-Grill.com's high-quality products and commitment to outdoor culinary excellence.

"Our sponsorship of the World Food Championships competition aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and elevate the outdoor cooking experience," said William Curtis, CEO of Bear-Grill.com. "We are thrilled to be part of this iconic event, where we can connect with our core audience and introduce them to the latest innovations in grilling and outdoor kitchen design."

The Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction, a premier event in the automotive world, attracts a diverse and passionate crowd, making it an ideal venue for Bear-Grill.com to showcase its products and engage with potential customers. Attendees can expect to see live demonstrations of Bear-Grill.com's latest grills and outdoor kitchen setups, as well as interactive cooking sessions featuring top chefs competing in the World Food Championships competition.

Event Highlights:

World Food Championships (Southwest Chef Showdown): Bear-Grill.com-sponsored event featuring top chefs and BBQ experts.

Live Product Demonstrations: Showcasing the latest in outdoor grills and kitchen innovations.

Interactive Cooking Sessions: Engage with professional chefs and discover new grilling techniques.

Exclusive Offers: Special discounts and promotions available to event attendees.

Bear-Grill.com's sponsorship of the Southwest Chef Showdown competition is part of a broader strategy to position the brand as a leader in the outdoor living and grilling market. The company is also exploring additional partnerships and events to further its reach and impact in the industry.

For more information about Bear-Grill.com and its products, visit www.bear-grill.com.

About Bear-Grill.com:

Bear-Grill.com is a premier provider of outdoor grilling equipment, outdoor kitchen solutions, and accessories. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Bear-Grill.com has become a trusted name among BBQ enthusiasts and outdoor living professionals.

Contact Information:

" Fran Vivenzio - I wanted to provide a high-end meal for the team and guests at the Charlotte NC race so I ordered an 18-pound whole boneless rib roast which I cooked indirectly from the regular burners and a low to medium heat from the infrared burner the rib roast cooked evenly and was delicious."

National Sales Manager

Bear Grill, LLC

303-886-3845 Mobile

fran@bear-grill.com

Website: www.bear-grill.com

Follow Us on Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

Contact Information

Jay McFadden

National Sales Director

jmcfadden@bear-grill.com

7757212606

Related Images

NHRA CHAMPIONSHIP DRAG RACING KB TITAN RACING WWW.BEAR-GRILL.COM BARRETT JACKSON

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktyrfOGBivs

SOURCE: WWW.BEAR-GRILL.COM

View the original press release on accesswire.com