Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that, in conjunction with the acquisition of Chevron Canada Limited's ("Chevron") Alberta assets and as a result of Canadian Natural's significant free cash flow, including targeted additional free cash flow generation from the acquired assets and the Company's strong financial position, the Board of Directors have agreed to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 7% to $0.5625 (fifty-six and one quarter cents) per common share, up from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 (fifty-two and one half cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024. This will make 2025 the 25th consecutive year of dividend increases by Canadian Natural, with a CAGR of 21% over that time.

Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

