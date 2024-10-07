Solar powered water pumps are one of the most important ways for off-grid communities to gain access to water cheaply and cleanly. Standards are required to enable this market to continue growing and the IEC is working on the appropriate specifications. Solar PV pumps help communities have access to water in remote off-grid areas. In a small village in Ethiopia, women and girls used to walk for miles to collect water from faraway ponds and rivers. Time wasted that could not be spent at school, taking its toll on the younger women's education. But this all changed when UNICEF, alongside its partner ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...