EXCHANGE NOTICE 7 OCTOBER 2024 SHARES Trading in the shares of Rush Factory Oyj continues in accordance with First North Finland Auction segment auction schedule. Trading was suspended on 2 October 2024 at 2.33 pm EEST. Identifiers: Trading code: RUSH ISIN code: FI4000348909 id: 161318 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260