Recently, the youth partnership experience program "The Chinese Restaurant Season VIII" produced by WANGTIANSTUDIO officially concluded on Hunan TV and MGTV. The show continues its mission from previous seasons of "using food as a medium to convey Chinese culture," achieving further exploration in cultural inheritance and innovation, and promoting in-depth exchange and integration of Chinese and foreign cultures.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as the China-France Cultural Tourism Year and the Paris Olympic Year. The program took place in the town of Giverny, France, blending French romantic charm with traditional Chinese culture. It carefully planned three innovative themed weeks: "Olympic Week," "National Trend Week," and "Sino-French Cultural Exchange Week." Using food as a universal language, the show built a bridge of communication between Chinese culture and various cultures around the world.

At the beginning of "Sino-French Friendship Week," the partners of the restaurant collaborated with the local Chinese Han Culture Association-the French Boyan Hanzhang Traditional Study Society-to jointly host a "National Trend Garden Party," inviting local residents and tourists to enjoy traditional performances and cultural experiences. During the second cross-city takeaway service day, the partners operated a "Food Truck" in the historic city of Amiens, France, serving quintessentially Eastern delicacies such as spring rolls, soup dumplings, and Shandong pancakes, which showcased the rich heritage of Chinese culinary culture and attracted countless tourists to stop and taste. In addition, the restaurant innovatively created "Sino-French Creative Fusion Dishes" and invited numerous Chinese and foreign food bloggers to experience the cuisine and start a mini-class on Sino-French gastronomy, facilitating deep exchanges in food culture and writing a new chapter in Sino-French friendship.

