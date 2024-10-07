Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, inc.: Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. Achieves Initial 500-Hour NASA Lunar Fuel Cell Test Milestone

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc., a global leader in hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers for aerospace applications, today announced delivery to NASA of a prototype fuel cell intended for use in ground testing to demonstrate a regenerative energy storage system for potential lunar applications. Under NASA's Game Changing Development Regenerative Fuel Cell project, Infinity has been developing the technology and recently successfully passed an initial 500-hour life test milestone and delivered the test article to NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. That test article will be incorporated into a NASA Glenn Regenerative Fuel Cell test bed for further life and performance testing.

Infinity also announced they had fabricated a second test article to be used for extended NASA supported testing at Infinity. This extended testing is about to commence and will consist of 5,000 hours of operation with options to extend testing to 10,000 hours and beyond.

Infinity's APWR (Advanced Passive Water Removal) fuel cell incorporates patented features that permit passive water management in microgravity and operation in the thermal vacuum of space. Passive operation can dramatically simplify the system, allowing the APWR fuel cell to operate more reliably both in flight to the moon and on the lunar surface.

"This milestone represents another important step in our development of fuel cell technology for NASA and its potential mission deployment," said William Smith, Infinity's CEO and founder.

Another important step in flight validation was previously accomplished under a different NASA sponsored Tipping Point effort where Infinity tested the APWR in an Advanced Module Power and Energy System (AMPES) design for shock, vibration, and thermal vacuum compatibility at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Operation was further proven in a successful suborbital flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard sub-orbital mission NS-24 in December 2023.

About Infinity: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. Infinity is also developing electrolysis technologies that can generate hydrogen and oxygen directly at 2000 psi and above.

For more information contact: Mr. Richard Mullins, rmullins@infinityfuel.com

M (860) 637-4344 or Infinity (860) 688-6500 Web site: http://www.infinityfuel.com

® Infinity is a Registered Trademark of Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.

SOURCE: Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com