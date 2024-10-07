POCN Announces the 2024 America's Top Physician Associates in Honor of National PA Week

POCN, the largest network of Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Associates/Assistants (PAs) in the United States, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 America's Top PA Awards. This annual program recognizes exceptional providers and leaders within the PA profession who demonstrate excellence in patient care, community service, peer education, and advocacy.

BOONTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Now in its 8th year, the America's Top PA Awards shine a spotlight on the critical role PAs play in enhancing healthcare access and outcomes. With a growing shortage of healthcare providers in the U.S., PAs are stepping up to bridge gaps in care, reduce wait times, and ensure patients receive timely, high-quality services. As the country faces an aging population and increased prevalence of chronic conditions, the value of PAs in healthcare delivery has never been more evident.

The winners of the America's Top Awards were recognized by their peers for their advocacy of the PA profession, and for their impact on peer education, community health, and patient care.

"Despite the increasing presence of PAs in healthcare, public awareness of their scope of practice and capabilities remains limited. It is imperative to acknowledge the significant contributions of these professionals and the integral role they play within our healthcare system," says Richard Zwickel, Founder and CEO of POCN. "Congratulations to this year's winners on their well-deserved awards."

POCN and the PA community at large are thrilled to honor this year's recipients:

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C (Psychiatry-CAQ)

Amy Butts, PA-C, DFAAPA, BC-ADM, CDCES (Endocrinology & Peer Education)

Samantha Dickson, PA-C (Pediatric Oncology)

Douglas DiRuggiero, DMSc, MHS, PA-C (Dermatology)

Kathleen Ferrell, MPAS, PA-C (Gastroenterology)

Paola Gonzalez, MPAS, PA-C (Medical Oncology)

Steve Mason, PA-C (Cardiology)

Ashlyn Smith, PA-C (Endocrinology)

Robert Smith, DHSc, MS, PA-C, DFAAPA (Family Medicine)

Dane Thomas, PA-C, MMS (Hematology/Oncology)

Daniel Thibodeau, DSc, PA-C (Cardiovascular Medicine)

Winners of 2024 America's Top PA Awards will receive:

Up to $150 toward the professional membership of their choice

Recognition and press exposure in healthcare media, including on POCN social media and web properties (such as videos on POCN+ and POCN.com)

Ability to serve as an advisor to POCN, helping to advance educational programs in support of the PA community

POCN's mission is to bring PAs and NPs together to network, share ideas, and create a strong foundation of providers. To learn more about POCN and its programs, visit: https://www.pocn.com.

About POCN

POCN, the largest network of PAs and NPs, is a trusted source for over 738,000 PAs/NPs who have opted-in to be informed about opportunities to network with peers, support and shape PA/NP education, learn the latest healthcare news, find earning opportunities, including their next jobs, and access resources to improve patient outcomes. Traditionally, the physician community has received the majority of funding and resourcing, resulting in an underappreciation of the PA/NP community. POCN recognizes the need to advocate, support, and educate PAs and NPs. The organization does this through data and support services. For more information, visit www.pocn.com.

