07.10.2024
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend for the year to 30 April 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: Dividend for the year to 30 April 2025

As per the Company's dividend enhancement policy which aims to pay, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, a regular dividend in two instalments which is the equivalent to approximately 4.0% of the Company's NAV, calculated by reference to the Company's NAV on the last business day of September, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to announce that it intends to declare dividends totalling 15.60p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2025 (2024: 14.10p).

The first interim dividend of 7.80p will be paid on 29 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 8 November 2024. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 7 November 2024. A second interim dividend of 7.80p is expected to be paid in April 2025.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

7 October 2024


