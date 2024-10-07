Modern hardware-based authentication provides customers with phishing-resistant security for online accounts

Yubico (NASDAQ: YUBICO), the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced PKO Bank Polski (Warsaw Stock Exchange: PKO), a Polish multinational banking and financial services company, has enabled the use of Yubico's FIDO-based YubiKeys for their customers to authenticate with the highest level of security when logging into their e-banking service iPKO.

Why: With a phishing attack happening globally every second, it's more critical than ever for individuals to protect their most personal and sensitive information. PKO Bank Polski is leading the way by embracing and implementing YubiKeys to protect its customers. By enabling Yubico's easy to use YubiKey for secure login, the financial institution is providing customers with the tool they need to become more phishing-resistant.

What: PKO Bank Polski customers can now use the YubiKey as their second factor authentication method to login to their accounts. This FIDO-based, small, portable hardware authenticator supports USB-A/C, Lightning and NFC. The YubiKey securely provides the user's credential online whenever a supported service requires multi-factor authentication.

The YubiKey supports multiple authentication protocols, allowing it to serve as a multi-factor authentication (MFA) or second factor device across numerous applications and services. Today, it is used by millions of people in over 160 countries, including small businesses and some of the world's largest enterprises. Its ubiquity means that a single key can work across all major operating systems, mobile devices, and thousands of different applications and services, providing robust security in a wide variety of contexts.

