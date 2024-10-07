Systecon AB: Sierra Nevada Corporation Integrates Systecon's Opus Suite to Optimize SAOC Platform and Boost Lifecycle Management

SPARKS, Nev., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has integrated Systecon's Opus Suite software into its engineering and logistics processes for the Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operational Center (SAOC) platform. This integration enhances lifecycle management, enables Model-Based Product Support (MBPS), and facilitates early system design evaluation. By embedding Opus Suite into its Integrated Digital Environment (IDE) and engineering tools, SNC aims to improve operational readiness, optimize system performance, and reduce sustainment costs throughout the SAOC platform's lifecycle. The collaboration strengthens SNC's commitment to delivering high-performance, mission-ready defense solutions.

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), a global leader in advanced defense and aerospace technology, is proud to announce the integration of the Opus Suite software into its engineering, logistics, and system design processes for the Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operational Center (SAOC) platform. This comprehensive integration will support lifecycle management, enable Model-Based Product Support (MBPS), and facilitate early system design evaluation. Furthermore, Opus Suite will be integrated into SNC's Integrated Digital Environment (IDE) and key engineering tools like Cameo Systems Modeler, ensuring seamless collaboration across all phases of the SAOC platform's lifecycle.

By incorporating Opus Suite into SNC's IDE and engineering toolchain, the company will deliver enhanced operational readiness, reduced sustainment costs, and optimized system performance from the design phase through the operational lifecycle. Opus Suite, developed by Systecon, is a world-leading toolset for system analysis, logistics optimization, and predictive modeling, designed to support decision-making across complex defense systems.

"The integration of Opus Suite into our engineering and logistics environments marks a significant step forward in SNC's ability to deliver high-performance solutions for the SAOC platform," said Systecon CTO, Justin Woulfe. "By embedding Opus Suite into their IDE and integrating Opus into the engineering process, we can perform early system design evaluations, optimize lifecycle management, and ensure that the SAOC platform meets mission requirements throughout its entire service life."

Expanded Opus Suite Integration Capabilities:

Integration into SNC's Integrated Digital Environment (IDE): SNC will integrate Opus Suite into its Integrated Digital Environment (IDE), creating a seamless workflow between logistics and engineering teams. By embedding Opus Suite into the IDE, SNC ensures that real-time data flows across various systems, enabling holistic decision-making based on up-to-date logistics, design, and operational data. This integration bridges the gap between engineering, supply chain, and sustainment operations, fostering more efficient coordination and allowing for data-driven decisions throughout the SAOC platform's lifecycle.

Early System Design Evaluation with Cameo Integration: SNC will leverage the power of Opus Suite in conjunction with Cameo Systems Modeler, a leading systems engineering tool based on the Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) approach. Through this integration, SNC will perform early system design evaluations, ensuring that the SAOC platform's architecture is optimized for performance, reliability, and sustainment before the system enters production.

The combination of Opus Suite's predictive modeling with Cameo's system design capabilities will enable SNC to simulate various design alternatives, assess their impact on lifecycle costs, and ensure that the SAOC platform meets long-term sustainment goals. This integration allows SNC to refine the system architecture early, ensuring efficient allocation of resources, optimized spare parts strategies, and a design that aligns with the SAOC's mission requirements from the beginning.

Mission Simulation and Scenario Modeling: SNC will use Opus Suite to simulate a wide range of operational scenarios for the SAOC platform, such as high-tempo mission demands and contested environments. These simulations will provide insights into how the platform will perform under various conditions, enabling SNC to make data-driven adjustments to maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) strategies.

This simulation capability, combined with Opus Suite's integration into SNC's IDE, ensures that all departments-engineering, logistics, and operations-can access the same data and insights, streamlining decision-making and improving the platform's ability to meet operational readiness standards.

Logistics Optimization and Lifecycle Cost Management: Opus Suite will be used to optimize spare parts inventories and maintenance resources based on predictive failure data and real-world mission profiles. By analyzing operational conditions and failure rates, SNC will ensure that the SAOC platform has the right balance of spares and resources to maintain mission readiness without overburdening the supply chain.

In addition, SNC will utilize Opus Suite for comprehensive lifecycle cost management. The ability to forecast total cost of ownership will enable SNC to assess and optimize long-term sustainment strategies, minimizing costs while ensuring that the SAOC platform maintains high performance and availability throughout its lifecycle.

Model-Based Product Support (MBPS): Through Opus Suite, SNC will enable a fully digital Model-Based Product Support (MBPS) framework for the SAOC platform. MBPS represents a shift from reactive maintenance approaches to proactive, data-driven sustainment strategies. The integration of Opus Suite into the IDE and tools like Cameo will allow SNC to support predictive maintenance, resource allocation, and real-time data updates, ensuring that the SAOC platform remains operationally available and cost-effective over its lifespan.

Integrating Opus Suite into SNC's engineering and logistics processes, including its IDE and systems engineering toolset, will significantly enhance SNC's ability to deliver a high-performing, mission-ready SAOC platform. SNC reaffirms its commitment to providing superior lifecycle management and operational effectiveness for defense and aerospace platforms by ensuring that system design, sustainment, and operational readiness are considered from the earliest stages.

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), a leading global defense and aerospace technology innovator, specializes in advanced solutions across areas such as space exploration, cybersecurity, and national defense. Headquartered in Sparks, NV, SNC is renowned for developing cutting-edge platforms that meet complex mission requirements, with a focus on operational readiness, reliability, and lifecycle cost optimization.

Systecon North America, a subsidiary of Systecon, is a pioneer in predictive logistics and lifecycle management solutions. Through its Opus Suite, Systecon supports global organizations by optimizing system performance, reducing sustainment costs, and enhancing decision-making through powerful data-driven tools. The Opus Suite's advanced system analysis and modeling capabilities make it a trusted resource for defense, aerospace, and critical infrastructure projects.

Together, SNC and Systecon are committed to delivering comprehensive, mission-critical platforms that drive innovation and efficiency throughout every stage of the product lifecycle.

