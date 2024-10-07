Anzeige
Dow Jones News
07.10.2024 12:31 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of 2024 AGM

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of 2024 AGM - CORRECTION 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of 2024 AGM - CORRECTION 
07-Oct-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 October 2024 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
 
Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the 
Company's Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2024 held on 3 October 2024 (the "AGM"), all resolutions 
put to the meeting were passed. 
 
The full voting results for the AGM are below. 
 
Resolution  For   Against Withheld % of Votes in Favour % of Votes Against Total Votes Cast 
1       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       500,198 
2       390,198 0    110,000 100.00%       0.00%       500,198 
3       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       500,198 
4       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       500,198 
5       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       500,198 
6       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       500,198 
7       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       500,198 
8       386,198 110,000 4,000  77.83%        22.17%       500,198 
9       386,198 114,000 0    77.21%        22.79%       500,198

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 351394 
EQS News ID:  2003345 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2003345&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2024 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
