Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - NiCAN Limited (TSXV: NICN) (OTCQB: NILTF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City. Brad Humphrey, President and CEO of NiCAN Limited will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 30 mining companies and more than 120 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on October 21-22.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About NiCAN Limited

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects, both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada.

