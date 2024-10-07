BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 4 October 2024 were:

669.40p Capital only

682.70p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 150,000 Ordinary shares on 4th October 2024, the Company has 88,621,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 14,588,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.