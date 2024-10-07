Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Resurs Holding AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Resurs Holding AB (publ) is removed

Den 18 juni 2024 gavs aktierna i Resurs Holding AB (publ) observationsstatus, med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Ronneby UK Limited till aktieägarna i Resurs Holding AB (publ). Idag, den 7 oktober 2024 offentliggjorde Ronneby UK Limited utfallet av uppköpserbjudandet. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att ta bort observationsstatusen för aktierna i Resurs Holding AB (publ) (RESURS, ISIN-kod SE0007665823, orderboks-ID 121360). On June 18, 2024, the shares in Resurs Holding AB (publ) were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Ronneby UK Limited to the shareholders in Resurs Holding AB (publ). Today, on October 7, 2024, Ronneby UK Limited disclosed the outcome of the public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Resurs Holding AB (publ) (RESURS, ISIN-code SE0007665823, order book ID 121360). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB