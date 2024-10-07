Xiaomi's stock experienced a remarkable upswing on Monday, climbing 6.5% to reach €3.02 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This surge follows a positive research update from the esteemed Japanese brokerage firm Daiwa, which raised its price target for the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The stock is now approaching its 52-week high of €3.05, achieved on October 7, 2024. This recent rally is underpinned by robust financial results, with Xiaomi reporting a 27.57% increase in revenue to 95.95 billion Hong Kong dollars in the second quarter of 2024. Earnings per share also improved significantly from 0.16 to 0.22 Hong Kong dollars.

Impressive Long-Term Performance

The current upward trend is part of a broader success story for Xiaomi. The stock closed at €2.92 on October 6, 2024, marking a 1.97% daily gain. More notably, it has surged by 12.95% over the past month and an astounding 107.39% year-over-year. These figures underscore growing investor confidence in Xiaomi's future prospects, driven by its diverse product portfolio and commitment to innovation in the dynamic smartphone market.

Ad

The latest Xiaomi figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Xiaomi shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 07 October.

Continue reading here ...