Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions, and trades, is today announcing the appointment of Anna Gulbas as Sales Director, marking the final piece of its newly-structured EMEA sales team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007160708/en/

Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions, and trades, is today announcing the appointment of Anna Gulbas as Sales Director, marking the final piece of its newly-structured EMEA sales team. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gulbas will oversee the Italian, Scandinavian, Eastern European, and Baltic regions, bringing a wealth of industry knowledge and regional expertise to Jetcraft's European clients. Prior to joining Jetcraft, Gulbas worked with leading European business aviation companies, developing a strong reputation for delivering tailored solutions to clients and driving growth in her regions.

Pascal Bachmann, SVP Sales, EMEA, says: "Europe continues to be critical for Jetcraft, with sustained demand for business aviation. Anna's deep understanding of the market, combined with her dedication to exceptional client service reinforces our commitment to meeting the needs of this region. We're confident our customers across Europe will benefit from enhanced insights and Jetcraft's world-class service as we continue to expand our presence."

Gulbas' appointment follows the recent transition of Sean O'Leary to Regional Vice President for the East Coast US, ensuring the company is strategically positioned to best serve its customers in both North America and EMEA.

Bachmann adds: "The formation of our new EMEA structure is another significant step in Jetcraft's growth, following Sean O'Leary's promotion. With Anna joining the team, we're well-placed to push boundaries and deliver even greater value to our customers in these important markets."

This appointment completes Jetcraft's refreshed EMEA sales structure, which also includes Massimo Burotti, Sales Director for Austria, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Great Britain and Idriss Abdelaziz, Sales Director for Southern Europe, Northern Africa, Switzerland.

About Jetcraft

More than brokers, Jetcraft® is a network of global aircraft advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivalled local knowledge. The company's market leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions. For over 60 years Jetcraft has led the way, setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, a team of 100+ dedicated aviation specialists across 30+ offices deliver worldwide aircraft sales, acquisitions and trading at the speed of life.

www.jetcraft.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007160708/en/

Contacts:

8020 Communications

Email: jetcraft@8020comms.com

Telephone: +44 (0)1483 447380