Akrimi brings over two decades of experience and vision for the future of retail tech to NuORDER by Lightspeed

NuORDER by Lightspeed, a leading B2B commerce platform powering wholesale buying and selling, today announced the appointment of Chris Akrimi to the role of Head of Revenue for Lightspeed B2B NuORDER.

"Chris has a distinguished and proven track record of collaborating with and driving success in partnership with prestigious tech companies, global brands, and luxury retail powerhouses," said Michael Ganci, SVP of B2B Go-to-Market at NuORDER by Lightspeed. "His experience and his ability to align business strategy with market demands, while maintaining a strong focus on financial performance, positions him as a pivotal asset in helping drive Lightspeed's global future success."

Akrimi most recently held the role of CEO at The Layer, a technology company transforming commerce data through artificial intelligence (AI), where he focused on positioning the company at the forefront of AI-driven product data management. Previously he was the global Chief Revenue Officer at Joor. Akrimi has also held executive leadership positions at Ralph Lauren, Eastpak, and Scotch Soda.

"I am excited to be joining Lightspeed and becoming part of a forward-thinking, innovative company that is shaping the future of commerce. It's about pushing boundaries, driving success for businesses worldwide, and shaping the future in a rapidly evolving digital era," said Akrimi.

Throughout his decades in the retail industry, Akrimi has executed successful programs working alongside global companies such as LVMH, Hermes, Richemont, Capri, VF Corp, Chanel, Kering, and Itochu. Akrimi earned a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Bedfordshire Business School.

About NuORDER by Lightspeed

NuORDER by Lightspeed is a leading B2B commerce platform powering wholesale buying and selling. NuORDER offers a full suite of commerce solutions engineered to streamline the way brands sell their products all around the world while providing retailers with the insights they need to make better buying decisions. Today, more than 3,000 brands and more than 100,000 retailers use NuORDER to transform their wholesale operations. Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021.

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Lightspeed's cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

