OTC Markets Group Welcomes Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (OTCQX: GBNY), the holding company for Generations Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.



Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GBNY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. is the parent of Generations Bank. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Seneca Falls, New York. The Bank was organized in 1870 and has operated continuously since that time in the northern Finger Lakes region of New York State which is located in the central to northwestern portion of New York State. The Bank operates from its main office located in Seneca Falls, New York, in addition to eight full-service offices and one drivethrough facility located in Auburn, Farmington, Geneva, Medina, Phelps, Union Springs and Waterloo, New York which are located throughout the northern Finger Lakes region of New York State, which includes parts of Cayuga, Seneca, Ontario, and Orleans counties. Our address at our headquarters is 20 East Bayard Street, Seneca Falls, New York 13148 and the telephone number at our headquarters is (315) 568-5855.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com