Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 17th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:30 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Rick Mills, CEO, will be representing the company.

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

Creative Realities will be participating in 1x1 meetings, which can be requested through your LD Micro representative.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Tuesday, October 29th

Time: 11:30 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

For further information on Creative Realities, Inc.:

SOURCE: LD Micro