GIFA Inc Update on Recent Activities

Gifa, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("GIFA," "the Company," "we," "us," and "our"), is pleased to provide an update on our recent activities.

"We are in the final stages of preparing the financial statements for the third quarter to ensure they are submitted on time." stated Company's President Mr Kisa.

The Company remains actively engaged in the real estate sector with ongoing and intensive efforts focused on lands in Northern Cyprus. Mr. Kisa further announced, "We are pleased to report that the study on our land in Karsiyaka has now concluded. A detailed statement will be released shortly, providing all relevant information."

"We are optimistic that this investment will significantly enhance the Company's overall value. To effectively manage the project, we have established a professional team dedicated to overseeing its progress. This team is tasked with ensuring that all aspects of the project are executed efficiently and effectively," he continued.

"Given the large size of the area, the study phase required thorough and detailed work, which has extended over a longer timeframe. This approach was necessary to ensure comprehensive analysis and planning. Thank you for your continued support and patience," said Mr Kisa.

GIFA, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services and consultancy, brokerage, business loans, project funding, crowdfunding advice, and consultancy to individual and corporate clients. It also offers personal and professional business development and investment advice to private clients airline representation, and corporate and leisure travel services. In addition, the company provides end-to-end supply and demand chain management services engaging in controlling and coordinating supply of materials to a range of entities that are involved in producing and delivering goods and services. Further, it engages in media business comprising newspaper and Webtv; provides consultancy, advice, assistance, and support for local businesses, as well as opportunity to access international finance; and offers local businesses and individuals small loans. The company also owns real estate and generates rent and sale income. The company was formerly known as Firefish, Inc. and changed its name to GIFA, Inc. in October 2017. GIFA, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lefkosa, Cyprus.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In particular, the words believe, may, could, should, expect, anticipate, estimate, project, propose, plan, intend, and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this press release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which may be beyond control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, and factors that cannot be predicted with certainty, as well as additional risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

