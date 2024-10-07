Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
07.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
Kerr Dental: Kerr Introduces SimpliShade Self-Adhesive Flow

A Self-Adhering Composite

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Kerr Dental is proud to introduce SimpliShade Self-Adhesive Flow. Formerly Vertise Flow, SimpliShade Self-Adhesive Flow eliminates the need for a separate bonding protocol, streamlining the restorative process for dental professionals. This innovative product incorporates Kerr's renowned OptiBond adhesive technology, ensuring high bond strengths to both dentin and enamel.

SimpliShade Self-Adhesive Flow Syringe

SimpliShade Self-Adhesive Flow Syringe
SimpliShade Self-Adhesive Flow Syringe

SimpliShade Self-Adhesive Flow leverages the adhesive technology found in Kerr's OptiBond products, creating proven bonds to tooth structure. The composite bonds chemically through the phosphate functional groups of a GPDM monomer and calcium ions of the tooth and micromechanically through an inter-penetrating network formed between polymerized monomers and collagen fibers.

SimpliShade Self-Adhesive Flow incorporates a simplified shade range of Light, Medium, and Dark to match most classic VITA® Shades. In addition to simplified shade matching, by incorporating an adhesive directly into the composite, eliminating the need for a separate bonding agent, this product can help dental practices save on inventory costs.

Exhibiting the same characteristics inherent in self-etch materials, SimpliShade Self-Adhesive flow also greatly reduces the change of post-op sensitivity and has a high radiopacity, making it easily detectable on x-rays.

"One of the most innovative products to appear on the market in quite some time. Its versatility allows for use in multiple indications, saving chair time for the clinician while creating a better experience for the patient," says Dr. Stephen D. Poss.

SimpliShade Self-Adhesive Flow is now available. To learn more and schedule a demo, visit https://www.kerrdental.com/kerr-restoratives/simplishade-self-adhesive-flow-composites.

# # #

About Kerr Dental

Kerr designs and manufactures products for all aspects of modern restorative dentistry. Our knowledgeable field service works closely with a network of exclusive stockists to provide technical training and support; this strengthens our position as world market leader. We have advanced aesthetic dentistry through education and sustainable solutions based on ideas from the real world, and the Kerr name is now synonymous with integrity among dentists worldwide. Kerr Dental is an operating company of Envista Holdings Corporation. Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands. Learn more at kerrdental.com.

Dr. Stephen D. Poss is not a paid consultant of Kerr. The opinions and techniques expressed are those of the doctor. Kerr is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment.

Contact Information

Chelsie Keeler
Marketing Manager
chelsie.keeler@envistaco.com
7146288516

SOURCE: Kerr Dental

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
