Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hydrosat Wins Additional NOAA Grant for Climate Monitoring

New funding underscores the company's innovative capabilities and significant progress in supporting NOAA's mission to advance climate and environmental monitoring

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Hydrosat, the climate tech company leveraging thermal imagery to measure water stress in agriculture and mitigate the effects of climate change, today announced its selection from the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for a $650,000 SBIR II contract for climate monitoring insights. This new funding is an expansion upon the success of Hydrosat's past work with NOAA, validating the technical and commercial potential of its innovative technology and marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to enhance climate and environmental monitoring.

"NOAA is a central pillar of both weather information and research to support climate adaptation in the US and around the world," said Pieter Fossel, CEO and Co-founder of Hydrosat. "We are pleased to expand our work with NOAA under this new grant as we bring commercial satellite based insights and actionable intelligence to the climate threat."

The award is significant for Hydrosat, not only because it marks the entrance of the company into the weather market, but also because NOAA has become an increasingly important customer for commercial satellite data.

Hydrosat's innovative use of thermal infrared satellite imagery allows for the early detection of water stress, offering vital tools for optimizing irrigation and water management. Hydrosat's IrriWatch platform, which delivers daily, high-resolution field intelligence, is already supporting farmers across 43 countries, covering 4 million acres of farmland. Hydrosat has enabled growers to increase crop yields by up to 50% and reduce water usage by up to 30%., and is making a significant impact on global agriculture.

"The success we achieved in our previous NOAA work laid a strong foundation for the continued expansion of our technology into operational applications," added Dr. Joshua B. Fisher, Science Lead for Hydrosat and PI of the NOAA projects. "This grant allows us to further support NOAA's priorities in understanding the impact of climate change and extreme weather, ultimately helping to safeguard ecosystems and human communities."

The NOAA award represents the latest milestone for Hydrosat, which recently launched its first satellite, VanZyl-1, featuring proprietary thermal imaging technology. This satellite, part of SpaceX's Transporter-11 mission, is the first commercial platform to provide global high-resolution thermal imaging, enhancing both agricultural and climate models. Hydrosat's growing portfolio of projects includes collaborations with the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Air Force's National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

For more information about Hydrosat's thermal imagery solutions, visit Hydrosat Solutions.

About Hydrosat

Hydrosat is the climate tech company leveraging thermal imagery to measure water stress in agriculture and help mitigate the effects of climate change. Hydrosat currently monitors millions of acres across customers such as NOAA, NRO, SupPlant, and Nutradrip, who trust the company's high-resolution, timely satellite thermal imagery to deliver advanced analytics that convey precise crop yield forecasts and improved irrigation tools to financial and agribusiness customers around the globe.

CONTACT:
hydrosat@escalatepr.com
Escalate PR

SOURCE: Hydrosat



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.