Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Advances Healthcare and Industrial Innovations with AI Nose and VELDONA Technologies

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), an innovative healthcare company focused on advanced AI-driven point-of-care testing ("POCT") and low-dose interferon therapeutics, today announced that it continues to push the boundaries of global smart healthcare and immunotherapy innovation. With its AI Nose and VELDONA® low-dose oral interferon technologies, Ainos is not only spearheading advancements in medical technology but also demonstrating significant potential for industrial safety and automation applications. The Company's excellent research and development progress aligns with its strategic plans, with certain projects being completed ahead of schedule, showcasing Ainos' exceptional ability in both technology deployment and commercialization.

AI-Powered Electronic Nose Technology: Breakthroughs in Healthcare and Industrial Applications

AI Nose, Ainos' AI-powered digital nose technology simulates human olfaction by detecting volatile organic compounds ("VOCs"). Currently, AI Nose can detect 22 different gases with a 79% accuracy, proving its broad potential in both medical and industrial markets.

Healthcare Applications : AI Nose holds revolutionary significance in early disease diagnosis, particularly in respiratory diseases and telemedicine. By analyzing the composition of exhaled breath, the technology can quickly identify abnormalities, assisting with patient stratification, and reducing the need for invasive diagnostic procedures. Additionally, Ainos has developed Ainos Flora, designed to detect vaginal infection and certain sexually transmitted infections ("STIs") in women. The second-generation Ainos Flora, optimized for home-use, is expected to begin clinical trial preparations by the end of 2024, advancing women's health technology.

Industrial and Environmental Safety Applications : AI Nose, an AI-powered digital nose technology, can monitor harmful chemicals in real-time, safeguarding workers and reducing the risk of industrial accidents. As Industry 4.0 continues to evolve, this technology is set to play a pivotal role in automated factories and environmental monitoring systems.

Product Development for Long-Term Care Institutions : Ainos, in collaboration with its Japanese partners, has developed a specialized AI-powered electronic nose solution for long-term elderly care institutions. Trial production is expected to begin by the end of 2024, with real-world applications in elderly care facilities soon to follow, proliferating the adoption of smart healthcare solutions.

Human-Like Sensing for Robots: Enhancing the Future of Robotics: The future of humanoid robots hinges on their ability to possess human-like sensory capabilities, including vision, hearing, smell, taste, and sound processing. While many robots are already equipped with advanced vision and auditory technologies, the lack of a sense of smell limits their ability to fully perceive their environment. Ainos' AI-powered electronic nose will enable robots to detect gas leaks, hazardous chemicals, or abnormal odors, significantly enhancing their autonomy and safety.

The application of AI-powered electronic nose technology extends beyond industrial automation. In the future, we envision robots equipped with olfactory capabilities collaborating with humans in a broader range of scenarios, creating new value in various fields. These robots will better understand and respond to their surroundings, helping humans improve efficiency in dangerous, complex, or labor-intensive tasks. We believe Ainos' expertise and achievements in AI-powered electronic nose technology will drive a leap forward in robotics, paving the way for a new era of human-robot collaboration.

VELDONA® Low-Dose Oral Interferon Technology: A New Approach to Treating Viral and Immune Diseases

Ainos' VELDONA® low-dose oral interferon technology demonstrates significant potential in treating various viral and immune-related diseases.

Innovative Treatments for Viral Diseases : VELDONA® offers a breakthrough treatment for viral diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza by modulating the immune system, inhibiting viral replication, and reducing the severity of illness with fewer side effects.

Immune-Related Diseases: Sjögren's Syndrome : VELDONA® has shown promising results in clinical trials for treating Sjögren's syndrome, an autoimmune disease characterized by dry mouth and eyes. By regulating immune responses and reducing inflammation, VELDONA® significantly improves patients' quality of life.

Potential in the Veterinary Market: VELDONA® has also shown success in the veterinary field, particularly in treating feline chronic gingivostomatitis ("FCGS"). Clinical trials are already underway in Taiwan, with the potential to penetrate the rapidly growing global pet healthcare market upon success.

Major Breakthrough in HIV-Related Oral Warts Treatment and FDA Orphan Drug Designation

Ainos' VELDONA® treatment has achieved a breakthrough in the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus ("HIV")-related oral warts and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). This development is expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for HIV patients.

Clinical Progress : Ainos is in the process of initiating clinical trials for HIV-related oral warts. Prior clinical trial results indicate that VELDONA® can significantly reduce the size and number of oral warts while enhancing patients' oral health.

Significance of FDA Orphan Drug Designation: This designation strengthens VELDONA®'s market potential as a treatment for a rare disease. It offers market exclusivity, tax incentives, and research and development support, accelerating its global commercialization.

Key Collaborations and Developments in 2023-2024

Since 2023, Ainos formed key partnerships to further drive the application and commercialization of its technologies.

Collaboration with a Swiss pharmaceutical company to accelerate the global commercialization of VELDONA® for human pharmaceutical markets.

Partnership with Topmed International Biotech to promote VELDONA® pet health supplements, with plans to expand into global markets.

Joint development of a VOC sensing platform with Nisshinbo Micro Devices and Taiwan's Inabata Sangyo Co., with applications in telemedicine, automotive, industrial monitoring, and environmental safety, strengthening Ainos' position in the AI-powered electronic nose market.

Agreement with Taiwan's Carbon Nano Technology Co. to co-develop VOC and POCT technologies, accelerating the promotion of smart healthcare solutions.

Future Outlook

Ainos has cemented its leadership in the fields of smart healthcare and immunotherapy through its dual innovations: AI-powered electronic nose technology and VELDONA® low-dose oral interferon. With excellent progress in research and development, and ahead-of-schedule project completion, the Company continues to demonstrate its technological prowess.

Moving forward, Ainos plans to expand the application of its technologies, playing a key role in driving global advancements in smart healthcare and industrial automation.

