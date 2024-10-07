Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (formerly known as Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd.) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company' common shares will commence trading at the market open today on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "SUN".

"Stardust Solar is on a mission to drive the adoption of solar energy solutions with battery back-up for your home and business. Through franchising, we plan to give hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs the chance to live their dreams of business ownership in the renewable energy sector. We are the fastest-growing solar franchising company in North America, and going public on the TSX Venture Exchange marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our journey," said Mark Tadros, Chief Executive Officer of Stardust.

Stardust Solar offers a compelling growth opportunity driven by its innovative franchising model, strategic partnerships, and strong market presence across North America. As Canada's largest solar training provider, Stardust Solar is CSA and NABCEP-approved, ensuring industry-leading training for those entering the renewable energy sector. With a network of over 2,500 trained professionals and more than 30 franchise territories established, Stardust is the fastest-growing solar franchising company in the region. The company's expansion plans are supported by the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions and the rapidly growing U.S. solar market, valued at $60.1 billion in 20231.

As the adoption of solar energy accelerates-evidenced by a new solar project installation every 39 seconds1-Stardust is uniquely positioned to scale its operations and deliver robust returns for investors as it begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SUN."

The listing of Stardust's common shares follows the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, as such term is defined under the Exchange's policies, on September 25, 2024.

(1)Source: 2024 Solar Energy Industries Association. Cheat Sheet Updated 9/9/2024 from 2024 Q2 data.

About the Company

Stardust is a British Columbia-based company that is a franchisor of renewable energy installation services, including solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. Stardust lends its brand and business management services to entrepreneurs looking to enter the renewable energy industry. Stardust franchisees install and maintain clean energy systems for residential and commercial purposes. As a franchisor, Stardust supplies its franchisees with the following products: solar PV equipment, energy storage equipment, and electric vehicle supply equipment. In addition, Stardust supports its franchisees with many services from corporate headquarters including marketing, sales, engineering, plan sets, customer service, and project management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STARDUST SOLAR ENERGY INC.

Mark Tadros

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225674

SOURCE: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.