Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2024 14:10 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dark Horse Consulting Group: Dark Horse Consulting Launches Initiative for Certification of Manufacturing Capabilities

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024, a groundbreaking offering designed to close a critical gap in the CGT CDMO market.

ICMC was conceptualized as a way to meet the growing demand for transparency and consistency in the rapidly expanding CGT CDMO landscape. Currently, new service providers are entering a market where their claims of providing compliant and scalable manufacturing services are not proactively verified by the relevant regulatory bodies. As such, the CDMO market is experiencing fragmentation and the perception of a diminished outsourcing value.

With an industry-leading track record in supporting both CGT therapeutic developers and manufacturing organizations, DHC is uniquely positioned to deliver credible and unbiased evaluations in order to help drug developers make informed decisions in selecting their manufacturing partner. DHC maintains a global database of CGT CDMOs and in the past 4 years has performed more than 50 CGT CDMO selection projects, more than 40 audits, and over 60 remediation projects.

The ICMC program offers the opportunity for CDMOs to opt-in to independent, third-party evaluations across nine capability systems following published criteria, ensuring a fair, objective, and comprehensive certification into the Certified Member Directory. This Directory is publicly available, providing developers with a trusted resource for initiating the selection of credible manufacturing partners.

"With ICMC, we are setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in the CDMO marketplace," said Anthony Davies, DHC Founder and CEO. "Sponsors often struggle to find credible, unbiased information when choosing a CDMO. ICMC is designed to help by providing a list of vendors with verified capabilities as a starting point for sponsors' CDMO selection process."

Key benefits of the ICMC program include:

  • Credibility: ICMC Certification builds trust between therapeutic developers and prospective CDMO partners
  • Differentiation: ICMC Certification highlights the extent of capabilities that exist within the member CDMOs
  • Visibility: The ICMC Certified Member Directory enables identification of credible manufacturing partners

Several early adopter partners-including ElevateBio, AGC Biologics, and Andelyn Biosciences-have already joined the program and the certification process has commenced. Discussions are ongoing with a number of additional prospective members.

About Dark Horse Consulting Group

Dark Horse Consulting Group, a global company with offices in the U.S., U.K., and Singapore, was founded in 2014 with the purpose of accelerating cell and gene therapies through unmatched consulting expertise. DHC's collective knowledge spans product and process development, analytical development, device development, facilities, manufacturing & compliance, quality assurance, project & program management, regulatory affairs, nonclinical development, clinical regulatory, quantitative modeling, market expertise, and diligence & business strategy. DHC offers an unmatched understanding of the challenges faced by cell and gene therapy developers and applies best practices from this and other industries to address a diverse range of client needs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1977410-6ac8-402c-a8a5-0f68549fe5b9


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.