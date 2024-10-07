Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Insplorion AB

With effect from October 08, 2024, the unit rights in Insplorion AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 17, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: INSP UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023112909 Order book ID: 360551 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 08, 2024, the paid subscription units in Insplorion AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 13, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: INSP BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023112917 Order book ID: 360550 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB