The French cable manufacturer unveiled new low-carbon products for large-scale PV projects. From pv magazine France French cable manufacturer Nexans has launched a low-carbon product for large-scale PV projects. Cables are often seen as a commodity, considered at the very end of a project. However, Nexans states that, on the contrary, they are one of the elements that can influence the economic profitability and carbon impact of a photovoltaic project, especially in France, where strict carbon footprint rules are in place for utility-scale PV tenders. "In general, the developer sizes his cable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...