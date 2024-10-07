Proton Green, LLC: Proton Green Expecting to Appoint Respected Finance Leader Terrence F. Martell, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

Respected Professor of Finance and Current Chairman of Intercontinental Exchange's US Futures & Options Clearing House Expected to Join Board of Directors

Proton Green, LLC (OTC PINK:CYRB) ("Proton Green" or the "Company"), an operator of one of the largest helium and beverage grade carbon dioxide ("CO2") hubs in North America, today announced that respected finance leader Terrence F. Martell, Ph.D. has accepted an invitation to join its Board of Directors, at the Company's next annual meeting of the shareholders, expected to be held later this year .

Terrence F. Martell is a Saxe Distinguished Professor of Finance at Baruch College/CUNY, bringing a significant base of finance and corporate governance expertise to the Proton Green Board. Concurrently, he serves as Chairman of Intercontinental Exchange ("ICE") Clear US - the US clearing house for ICE's futures and options trading - as well as a Director of ICE Clear Credit and Vice Chair of ICE Futures U.S.

Mr. Martell serves on the Boards of Toronto-listed exploration and production company VVC as well as at Gresham Investment Management LLC and the Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund. In addition, he chairs the Audit Committee as a trustee of the PSC/CUNY Welfare Fund, which manages drug and dental benefits for the employees of the City University of New York. Previously, he served as a Trustee of the City University of New York as well as on the Board of Intercontinental Exchange.

A resident of Pelham, New York, he served as President of the Pelham School Board and the United Way of Pelham. Mr. Martell received his BA in Economics from Iona University and his Ph.D. in Finance from the Pennsylvania State University.

David Hobbs, Chairman of Proton Green, said: "Terrence has a proven track record of finance and corporate governance experience, including a successful tenure across several corporate governance functions at Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the NYSE. He is a respected finance leader who will bring invaluable experience to the Company and, on behalf of the Proton Green Board of Directors, I look forward to welcoming him to the Board. We are sure to benefit from his insights and contributions in the quarters to come as the management team strives to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Martell added: "It is truly a privilege to be invited to join Proton Green at such an exciting point in its capital markets journey. The Company's near-term focus on uplisting, clear development plan and experienced management position the company for continued success in the quarters to come. I am eager to work closely with David and the Board as they steward the company along its journey of operational execution."

About Proton Green, LLC

Proton Green LLC (OTC:CYRB) is an operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO2 reservoirs in North America. Following successful pilot drilling initiatives, the Company is poised to leverage its exclusive production rights to St. Johns Field - a 170,500 acre property in Arizona with a reservoir holding 33 billion cubic feet of helium as well as a 450 million tons of CO2 - to emerge as a leading North American producer of these high-demand industrial gases. Notably, both Helium and CO2 produced at St. John's Field contain no hydrocarbon component. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at https://www.protongreen.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www. sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

PRTN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Proton Green, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com